Rahul Gandhi’s Coldplay Date With George Soros? BJP Meme Twist Takes Over Internet

British pop-rock band Coldplay has given the internet its current favourite meme. At its Boston concert, lead singer Chris Martin "exposed" an alleged affair as the kiss cam captured a couple cuddling, and their picture was displayed on the jumbotron. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin joked. Internet was quick at sleuthing and it was soon revealed that the alleged couple getting cozy were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of Human Resources Kristin Cabot, both married to different people.

Byron and Cabot have since sparked a meme fest online. BJP also hopped on the trend and shared an AI-generated video of the Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros, implying they are in cahoots. The morphed video also had one of the woman, believed to be "in on the affair" of Byron and Cabot in the original clip, replaced with the face of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Coldplay concert meme shared by the official Instagram handle of the BJP has gone viral on social media.

"Waah BJP ke memes master ko salute hai (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "BJP RESPECT (sic)."