Watch: Woman Rams SUV Into Ramada Hotel Lobby in Bareilly, CCTV Video Goes Viral

Bareilly: A shocking CCTV video has gone viral online, showing the moment a woman driving a white SUV accidentally crashed into the reception lobby of the luxurious Ramada Hotel in Bareilly.

The video, which is now widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle speeding in reverse and smashing through the hotel’s glass entrance.

The video captures the SUV narrowly missing bystanders and a parked car before crashing into the lobby. Hotel staff and guests can be seen running for safety as glass shatters and furniture is knocked over in the high-speed impact.

Eyewitness Recounts

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had reportedly just finished dinner at the hotel and got behind the wheel of the SUV. While reversing, she mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to lurch backward at high speed.

The car brushed past another vehicle in the driveway before breaking through the entrance doors and coming to a halt inside the reception area. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, though four people had narrow escapes.

Social Media Reacts

As the video spread across platforms like X and Instagram, netizens expressed shock. Some praised the quick reflexes of those who jumped out of the way, while others pointed out the danger of the incident.

“Looks like a scene from an action movie,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thank God no one was hurt. This could’ve ended badly.”

Hotel Responds