Watch: Worker Tossed Into Midair, Left Dangling from Crane After Being Hit by 18-Wheeler

Louisiana: Dashcam footage from Denham Springs, Louisiana, shows the harrowing moment an electrical worker was left dangling midair after an 18-wheeler collided with his raised bucket truck.

The worker was servicing a traffic light at an intersection when the large truck attempted a turn. As it maneuvered around the corner, the rear section of the trailer struck the elevated bucket, causing it to jolt violently and partially collapse.

The impact left the utility worker suspended in midair, clinging to the safety harness that likely prevented a far more serious outcome. Onlookers and passing drivers appeared visibly shocked, with some stopping to assist or call emergency services.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the worker sustained only minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, a stroke of luck given the intensity of the collision. Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine if any violations or negligence were involved.

The footage has since circulated widely online, drawing attention to the risks utility workers face on the job and the importance of caution around work zones.

Some viewers blamed the truck driver for the near-fatal mistake, calling it a serious error in judgment.

"Well somebody just lost their trucking license," said one user. "Take the next 4 to 6 weeks off and hire a great lawyer to sue the trucking company. Set for life," added another.