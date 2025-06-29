Watch: Young Boy Dies of Heart Attack While Playing in Firozpur

Firozpur: A friendly cricket match in Punjab’s Firozpur turned into a scene of tragedy when a batter collapsed moments after hitting a six. The player, identified as Harjeet Singh, suffered a sudden heart attack and died on the spot, leaving the community in shock.

The incident occurred during a local match, where Harjeet had just hit a six. In a video of the match, he can be seen completing his shot and casually walking toward the middle of the pitch. Moments later, he goes down on his knees and suddenly collapses.

Fellow players rushed to his aid and attempted CPR, but he remained unresponsive. Harjeet was declared dead on the spot due to cardiac arrest.

In recent times, India has witnessed a worrying surge in cases of young individuals collapsing due to sudden heart attacks, prompting renewed concerns over cardiac health and early warning signs.

Experts point to a combination of factors behind this rise like sedentary lifestyles, high stress levels, poor dietary habits, undiagnosed genetic conditions, and even excessive use of performance enhancers or energy drinks.

Medical professionals stress the importance of regular screenings, maintaining a balanced lifestyle, and being alert to early warning signs, even in those who appear fit and active.