‘Water Evaporates on the Way’: Delhi CM’s Remark on Water Shortage Triggers Flood of Reactions Online

New Delhi: As Delhi battles another summer marked by soaring temperatures and water shortages, a comment by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unexpectedly become the centre of an online conversation, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

Speaking about the challenges posed by the ongoing water crisis, Gupta said that extreme heat contributes to water loss through evaporation, adding that some of the water supplied gets evaporated before reaching consumers, which can contribute to shortages.

“Pani ki kitni dikkat ho rahi hai. Jab itni bhari garmi ho rahi hai, pani jo aata hai wo evaporate ho jata hai beech me kuch pani, to uske karan shortage ho jati hai,” Gupta said. (“There is a big problem of water shortage. Because of the extreme heat, some of the water that comes evaporates in between, and that leads to shortages.”)

The remark quickly went viral after a video clip from the event began circulating on X, with users debating whether evaporation could significantly affect water availability in a city the size of Delhi.

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While some social media users responded with humour and memes, others used the moment to raise broader questions about the capital’s water infrastructure and the recurring shortages that surface almost every summer. Several posts joked about water “disappearing in transit”, while others argued that residents were more concerned about solutions than explanations.

The discussion soon moved beyond the remark itself, with many users highlighting issues such as leaking pipelines, uneven distribution, groundwater depletion and growing demand as key challenges facing Delhi’s water supply system.

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The viral moment has also sparked renewed interest in how heat impacts water resources. Experts note that evaporation is a natural process that increases during periods of extreme temperature, particularly from reservoirs, lakes, canals and other open water bodies. However, large urban water shortages are generally influenced by a combination of factors, including infrastructure constraints, supply-demand gaps and distribution inefficiencies.

As screenshots, memes and commentary continued to trend online, the episode underscored how quickly public remarks can become part of a larger digital conversation, especially at a time when residents are grappling with daily concerns over water availability.