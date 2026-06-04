Malviya Nagar Tragedy: Locals Claim Rescue Delayed by Nearly an Hour as First Fire Truck Returned Due to 'Insufficient Water'

New Delhi: As investigations into the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy intensify, an eyewitness claimed that fire tenders reached nearly an hour late as people remained trapped inside the burning building.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around 8:10 AM, while the first fire tender reached at around 8:30 AM but allegedly had to return due to insufficient water supply.

He also added that with rescue teams delayed, locals were forced to step in themselves, throwing ropes from outside and attempting to rescue people trapped inside the smoke-filled hotel building that eventually claimed 21 lives.

The claims have surfaced as investigators continue examining accountability, safety lapses and the sequence of events during the deadly blaze.

Advertisement

Eyewitness Claims Owner Was Called at 8:52 AM

According to the eyewitness, he dialed Lovkesh Bajaj at around 8:52 AM after the fire broke out as the conversation lasted 26 seconds, after which Bajaj allegedly arrived near the hotel premises.

However, the eyewitness alleged that after seeing the scale of the fire and growing chaos outside the building, Bajaj fled the location.

Advertisement

The eyewitness also disputed claims that Lovkesh Bajaj was not frequently present at the hotel premises.

According to the resident, CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas would allegedly show that Bajaj visited the property regularly.

The eyewitness claimed that surveillance footage from surrounding establishments could help investigators establish his presence and involvement in day-to-day activities linked to the hotel.

Following the tragedy, stricter directions have reportedly been issued for inspections of hotels, commercial buildings and high-rise structures, with authorities being asked to review fire safety systems and conduct special audits.

Investigators continue examining operational lapses, emergency response timelines and whether violations at the property worsened the scale of the tragedy.

License Violations Under Scanner

The investigation has also uncovered multiple alleged irregularities regarding licences and permissions.

According to officials, the owner had obtained approval only for operating a tea shop under an instant licensing category.

They also stated the establishment had permission to run only six rooms under the bed and breakfast category but was operating as many as 26 rooms.

Authorities also found that a restaurant was functioning on the first floor while a kitchen was allegedly operating in the basement area where the fire is suspected to have started.

Officials are now verifying whether the establishment possessed necessary fire clearances and approvals required for commercial operations.

The incident has triggered a blame game between multiple departments over accountability.

MCD officials claimed the property falls under a Lal Dora area and therefore outside their direct jurisdiction.

Tourism Department officials, meanwhile, said B&B licences are issued after inspections involving multiple agencies, including police and tourism authorities.

Officials stated the hotel’s B&B licence was issued in 2024 and remained valid till 2027.

However, authorities are now investigating whether permissions were obtained through alleged misrepresentation of facts.

Hotels Shut Down Across Malviya Nagar

Fear of action following the tragedy has reportedly led several hotels operating in narrow lanes of Malviya Nagar to shut down operations temporarily.

Ground reports suggest many establishments have removed signboards and posters from outside buildings, while some properties remain locked from outside despite lights remaining switched on inside.

Authorities have warned that establishments found violating regulations may face sealing action.

Delhi Government to Scrap B&B Policy

The Delhi government has announced that it will withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy and launch a review of establishments operating under the scheme.

Speaking after the tragedy, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government had decided to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme following concerns raised after the deadly fire.

“We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked,” Mishra said.

He also warned of strict action against establishments found violating rules.

“If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled,” he added.

The move comes after investigators found that the Malviya Nagar property had permission for only six rooms under the B&B category but was operating many more.

21 Killed in Deadly Fire, 40 Injured

The massive blaze broke out early Wednesday morning inside the multi-storey Flourish Stay building in Malviya Nagar.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started around 8:45 AM to 8:50 AM near the basement kitchen area associated with Lemon Green Restaurant before thick smoke rapidly spread through upper floors housing hotel guests.

Over 40 people were rescued from the building, while several survivors remain hospitalised. Reports suggest at least eight victims continue to remain on ventilator support.