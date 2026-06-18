'We Pay ₹70 Lakh a Year for This?': Pune Residents Complain of Brown, Mud-Like Water From Tankers

Imagine paying nearly ₹70 lakh every year for water, and still getting muddy, brown water at home. That's exactly what one Pune resident claims is happening, and the pictures shared online have left social media users shocked, angry and worried about a possible public health crisis.

An X user, @DealsDhamaka, posted a photograph allegedly showing murky water supplied to his residential society through private tankers. The post has now gone viral, triggering a wider conversation about water quality, tanker dependence and civic infrastructure in Pune.

Sharing the picture, the resident alleged that despite spending around ₹70 lakh every year on water tankers, the housing society continues to receive poor-quality water.

He wrote, “This is water from our society this week. No added preservatives, that’s exactly the colour of water delivered by tankers."

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the possible consequences, he further added, “We pay ~70L every year for water tankers, if this is the situation for us … imagine what the restaurants and roadside eateries are getting. A silent health pandemic is awaiting in Pune. With this type of water for chores and drinking, very soon health, skin diseases, water borne diseases will follow."

The resident also questioned why homeowners continue to struggle for basic necessities despite paying premium prices for housing.

Advertisement

"The condition is pathetic after paying 1-1.5Cr for flats and have to live in such circumstances."

The post has struck a chord online, amassing over 174.9K views, more than 250 comments, around 485 reposts and nearly 1.6K likes.

'Water is the most basic necessity': Internet Reacts

The viral post sparked an intense discussion, with users debating everything from the alleged tanker mafia to groundwater, civic accountability and long-term water solutions. One user said, “Why pay 70L ? Use ground water!! Dig a well or a borwell and get water for all 12 months ( ABSOLUTELY CLEAN)"

Another asked, “Why not question the tanker authorities and change the company" A third user alleged, “The tanker mafia works hand in hand with the local authorities. Tanker mafia keeps the authorities happy (with money) in return the authorities ignore the plight of people and refuse to solve the water issue making believe depend on these tankers. Pathetic"

Someone else sought clarification, writing, “How exactly do tankers work? Do they dump the water in the societies water tanks and folks get the water through regular faucets? or do people have to get canisters/barrels filled?"

Another questioned the housing society's planning, “Before buying the apartment, why did you not ensure that the society has proper corporation water supply?"

One user suggested a long-term alternative, “We should quickly be moving towards desalinated water for large cities."

Another expressed frustration over paying taxes without receiving essential services, “That’s really bad. It’s all extortion in terms of taxes and land registration but when it comes to give back that is again out of pocket. Sometimes i think why do we even vote."

A different commenter claimed the issue extends beyond Pune, “This condition is common in Thane, Mumbai also in all major cities of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is becoming more n more expensive state . Try move to b or c grade city like baroda, indore, Belgaum, bhopal life is much better there."

Another user warned, “Yet to survive El nino.. Coming years are going to be even more challenging if our progressive gov does nothing"

One person asked, “When was your society water tank cleaned last?"

Another shifted the focus to soaring property prices, writing, “The bigger concern is the rate of flats. Real cost of construction of any flat is never more than 25L but people are still buying them for 1.5cr only because of fancy amenities and location which is downright stupidity."

Environmental concerns also featured in the discussion, with one user commenting, “Remove all forests, pollute the rivers, throw trash around and Karma pays back"

Another linked the issue to a broader national challenge, “Delhi has the worst , many parts of India is facing this by this face how Ethanol Blending will be successful"

One user recommended sustainable water management, saying, “Water is the most basic necessity. I always urge people to have rain water harvesting and a borewell drilled to at least 1500 feet to avoid contaminated water."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Tightens Water Supply as Reservoir Levels Fall

The concerns come as neighboring Mumbai is also experiencing a water deficit due to the monsoon's delayed arrival. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city's seven lakes presently store only about 40 days' worth of drinking water, requiring officials to tighten water conservation efforts.

The water levels in Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs have been steadily declining. Although storage is somewhat better than the same period last year and substantially higher than the record lows witnessed in 2024, officials remain apprehensive because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a weaker monsoon this year due to El Nino.

The biggest problem is that watershed areas, which require the most rainfall, have stayed relatively dry. While Modak Sagar and Tansa have received only light showers, the remaining five lakes have yet to receive any rainfall.