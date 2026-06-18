'We've All Been That Friend': Jaishankar's Smile Steals the Show During Modi-Meloni's Viral 'Melodi' Moment | WATCH

Evian, France: We've all been that friend who stands in the corner, quietly watching two people talk and smiling because we know precisely what's going on. That's exactly what the internet thought when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was seen smiling at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most recent meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit 2026.

While world leaders gathered in France for critical discussions on global concerns, social media focused on something other than a policy statement or a diplomatic breakthrough. Instead, a brief conversation between PM Modi and Meloni provided the internet with yet another "Melodi" moment. But this time, there was a surprise scene stealer.

During the G7 outreach session in Evian-les-Bains, the two leaders exchanged warm greetings, and Jaishankar, who was standing nearby, was spotted smiling subtly. The momentary reaction instantly became the internet's favourite moment, with social media users flooding timelines with memes, Bollywood edits, and funny one-liners, making the External Affairs Minister the surprise star of the viral video.

The Smile That Started a Meme Fest

As PM Modi and Meloni exchanged greetings and a few joyful words, Jaishankar smiled as he observed the encounter. The short video rapidly went viral on social media, but rather than focusing solely on the two Prime Ministers, many viewers couldn't stop talking about Jaishankar's expression.

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Screenshots, edited footage, and memes quickly spread over social media. Several people even coupled the film with iconic Bollywood tunes, making the experience much more enjoyable.

One user wrote, "S Jaishankar represent Indian people reaction." Another commented, "Jai Shankar is behaving like a school friend. Standing in corner and laughing."

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A different user joked, "JaiShankar: I am not responsible for this foreign relation."

One simply said, "I love watching them." Another compared the moment to college life, writing, "Jaishankar Sir is like the entire squad watching their brother talking to his crush in high school/college.”

Reactions on the Viral Video of External Minister S Jaishankar Smiling at PM Modi and Meloni

A user observed, "Looks like EAM also sees the Melodi Memes on social media and he knows the Flood of Memes that is about to hit." Another added, "We always have that one friend."

One more couldn't get over the expression, saying, "Hahaha, that smirk on his face!!!!"

Perhaps the most popular quip read, “That's why He is 'External Affairs Minister'.”

Comments on the Viral Video of External Minister S Jaishankar Smiling at PM Modi and Meloni

‘We are the most famous on Instagram’: The 'Melodi' Trend Lives On

The viral moment came shortly after another light-hearted exchange between PM Modi and Meloni during the usual G7 family photograph. As leaders gathered for the ceremonial photo, Meloni said, "Nice to see you again." Pm Modi responded with a smile, appearing to make a humorous reference to their popularity on social media.

Meloni then chuckled, saying, "Yeah, we are the most famous on Instagram."

Her remark was a reference to the viral "Melodi" phenomena that erupted following the couple's widely shared selfie in 2023. Since then, every public meeting between the two leaders has prompted a flood of memes and online discussions.