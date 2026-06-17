Will Patna Be Called Pataliputra Again? Bihar CM Drops Major Hint

Bihar: For centuries, the city has been known by different names, Pataliputra, Kusumpur, Pushpapura, Azimabad and Patna. Now, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has signalled that the state capital could once again embrace its ancient identity.

Addressing a public gathering at Nadiyawan in Patna district on Wednesday, Choudhary indicated that the proposed Greater Patna project may eventually be known as Pataliputra, reviving the name associated with one of India's most powerful ancient capitals.

"Many people make an issue (about Patna). They say that it was the capital of the Magadha empire and was called Pataliputra, hence its name should be changed. I have envisioned a bigger Patna than the present one and its name will be Pataliputra,” Samrat Choudhary said.

The remark is the clearest indication yet that the Bihar government is considering giving the expanding urban region a historical identity rooted in the state's ancient past.

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A Bigger City, A New Name?

The chief minister revealed that the idea had come up during discussions with several senior leaders, including minister Ram Kripal Yadav and former minister Shyam Rajak. According to Choudhary, his colleagues argued that the massive township being planned around Patna deserves a distinct identity.

"They told me that you are building a township, which is a big one. Patna should now be identified as a new city, Pataliputra,” Samrat Choudhary added.

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While no formal announcement has been made regarding a renaming exercise, the statement has already reignited debate around whether the state capital should reclaim its ancient name.

Why the CM Says Bihar Needs New Townships

Explaining his vision, Choudhary pointed to Kankarbagh, once regarded as Bihar's largest township and a symbol of Patna's urban expansion. According to him, the township was developed in the 1960s and 1970s but gradually lost its character over the decades.

"When I was the urban development minister, I faced many problems in draining water from Kankarbagh. The problem has now been slowly settled. We are now building new townships,” Samrat said.

The chief minister also assured residents, particularly farmers whose land may be acquired for development projects, that they would receive compensation above prevailing rates.

"Those who have marriages or any trouble in their families will be immediately provided compensation by the government,” he said.

‘Criminals Will Have to Flee Bihar’

The chief minister used the occasion to reiterate his government's tough stance on law and order, declaring that there would be no space for criminals in the state.

"I will cross every limit for the safety of our sisters and mothers, but will establish good governance in the state. If anybody is a criminal, he will have to leave Bihar. Nobody can stop him. There is no place for criminals here," the chief minister said.

He went on to make a striking political remark involving neighbouring states.

"Criminals will have to flee to Nepal; there is no place. There is no other way, because Yogi Adityanath is in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Suvendu Adhikari is now in West Bengal, and I am here. Nobody can fiddle with the law in Bihar at any cost. We will establish good governance here,” he added.

The Long Journey: Pataliputra, Azimabad, Patna

The city's story stretches back more than 2,500 years. Around 490 BC, King Ajatshatru of the Haryanka dynasty established a small fort called Pataligrama. His son and successor Udayin later developed it into the city of Pataliputra at the confluence of the Ganga and Sone rivers and shifted the capital from Rajgriha, present-day Rajgir.

Over the centuries, Pataliputra became one of the world's largest and most influential cities, serving as the capital of the Nanda, Mauryan and Gupta empires. Greek diplomat and historian Megasthenes, who visited during the Mauryan period, referred to the city as "Palibothra"and praised its advanced system of local self-government.

After the Gupta era, the city's prominence declined and it came to be known by names such as Kusumpur and Pushpapur. It witnessed a revival during the rule of Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri, emerging once again as a thriving centre of trade and commerce.

In 1704, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb appointed his grandson Muhammad Azim as the region's subedar. Azim renamed the city Azimabad and attempted to beautify it. Yet ordinary residents continued calling it Patna, a name believed to have originated from Goddess Patan Devi, regarded as the city's guardian deity. The name endured through the arrival of the Dutch, Portuguese and British and ultimately became the city's official identity.

Another Chapter in India's Renaming Debate?

The possibility of Patna becoming Pataliputra comes against the backdrop of several high-profile name changes across India, including Bombay to Mumbai, Madras to Chennai, Calcutta to Kolkata, Allahabad to Prayagraj and Gurgaon to Gurugram.

Supporters often see such moves as a restoration of historical identity, while critics view them as symbolic politics.

Interestingly, Choudhary had already signalled a preference for renaming institutions shortly after becoming Bihar's first BJP chief minister. Among his early decisions were changing the name of the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park to Patna Zoo and renaming the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology (SGIDT) as the Bihar State Institute of Dairy Technology.

Those decisions were seen by many as the beginning of a new phase of renaming politics in Bihar, something former chief minister Nitish Kumar had largely avoided despite being part of the NDA for more than two decades.