Wedding Food Menu or Diet Plan? Calorie-Conscious Bengali Wedding Invitation Goes Viral

In today’s health-conscious world, people are becoming more mindful of their diets, tracking every calorie they consume. But what if your wedding feast also helped you keep track? That’s exactly what happened at a wedding in West Bengal, where the hosts added a surprising twist to their menu. They included the calorie count of every dish!

This creative idea was spotted by a Reddit user who attended the wedding. The menu welcomed guests with a fun, quirky message, the message reads, "Welcome to Charity Hall for this celebration evening. Though we are here to celebrate L&T (Love and Togetherness), we are not on any 90-hour work agenda. So please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food, which is soon to be served on behalf of us."

But the real showstopper was the section titled “Calorie Memo (or Meme?)” a clever play on words that caught everyone’s attention. The menu listed all the dishes, clearly marked as vegetarian or non-vegetarian, along with their calorie counts.

Adding to the fun, the menu read, “GST is nil because what you consumed in the stalls, we hope you burnt in the games as well. Jokes apart! You might be thinking we are calorie conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories!”.

Why It’s Going Viral?

People loved this fun and creative wedding menu. It’s a lighthearted way to promote healthy eating without being too serious.

One user commented, “Love this! It’s a great way to make people aware of their food choices. A little indulgence won’t hurt, but being mindful helps in the long run.”

Another said, “This is the dream menu for gym lovers!”