'We’re Sorry for Hurting Sentiments': NRI Couple Apologises After Kiss Video at Vadodara Garba Goes Viral

The incident took place at the United Way Garba ground. | Image: X

Viral Video: An Indian-origin couple from Australia has issued a formal apology after a video of them kissing during a Garba event in Vadodara went viral and triggered public outrage.

The incident took place at the United Way Garba ground, one of the largest Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, showed the couple identified as Pratik Patel and his wife kissing on the Garba grounds while people danced around them.

The video sparked widespread outrage, with many users calling the act 'inappropriate' and 'disrespectful' to the religious and cultural significance of Navratri.

“Garba is a sacred cultural celebration, not a place for such public displays,” wrote one user on X.

Several groups, including the Sanatan Sant Samiti, demanded action against the couple and the event organisers.

A local lawyer, Advocate Bhavin Vyas, even approached the Atladara Police Station, urging authorities to register a case for "hurting religious sentiments."

Following the backlash, the couple visited the police station and submitted a written apology. They admitted that they were unaware of the cultural sensitivities and expressed regret for their actions.

“They submitted in writing that the place where they kissed was a sacred site during Navratri. They have apologised, stating that they should not have done that,” a police officer told reporters.

According to officials, the couple has been married for 16 years and currently resides in Australia. They were in India to visit family and take part in the Navratri festivities. Pratik Patel is originally from Manjalpur, Vadodara, while his wife hails from Anand.