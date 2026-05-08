'Fake Fresh?' Women Caught Painting Cucumbers Green at Katihar Railway Station | Viral Video Shocks Internet

In a shocking incident, a viral video from Bihar's Katihar railway station shows a woman painting cucumbers, leaving netizens disturbed and raising fresh concerns over food safety and regulations.

In the now-viral video, a woman can be seen coating cucumbers in what appears to be green paint or colouring liquid while sitting near containers filled with water. Another woman beside her is seen washing the cucumbers before they are allegedly dipped into the green solution, and the difference between cucumbers is stark in the video.

The exact nature of the liquid being used in the video remains unclear, and the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by Republic.

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‘Extremely Dangerous’: Netizens React

As clips of the woman surfaced online, social media users flooded comment sections, expressing outrage and questioning food safety regulations.

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One user wrote, “If the administration starts taking strict action now, people will immediately say these are poor people and start defending them. The issue is not about rich or poor. Anyone caught risking public health like this should face action. People will eventually consume these things.”

Second commented, “This woman is not thinking about public health at all. She only cares about selling her cucumbers.”

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Another user questioned the assumptions being made online and wrote, “How do we know it is harmful colour? Nobody is trying to understand what exactly is happening in the video. Many food items already contain colours, and several of them are not safe either.”

Fourth stated, “This looks extremely dangerous for health. Authorities and railways should immediately look into this matter.”