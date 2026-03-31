Haryana Cop Assaults Vendor After Eating Rs 20 Cucumber, Refuses to Pay | Watch

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Haryana police officer allegedly assaulted a roadside vendor after he asked him to pay for Rs 20 worth of cucumbers he had consumed and refused to pay in Sirsa.

The police officer reportedly turned aggressive when confronted and allegedly attempted to assault the vendor.

Heated Exchange Caught on Cam

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the vendor recording the confrontation and accusing the constable of misconduct.

In the video, the vendor can be heard saying, “Look, this man came to my shop, ate cucumbers for free, and is now trying to beat me.”

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He further adds, “He ate ₹20 worth of cucumbers and is now assaulting me, saying he won’t pay. He has been arguing with me for the last 10 minutes.”

The recording also shows the police officer attempting to snatch the vendor's phone.

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During the exchange, the constable reportedly questioned whether the items had been weighed before consumption. The vendor pointed out that the constable had not raised any such concern while eating.

The vendor insisted that payment must be made, and the police officer hit him while his companion nodded.

As the situation intensified and more people gathered, the constable eventually paid the vendor, bringing the confrontation to an end.