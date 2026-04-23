What Jhumka! Giorgia Meloni's 'Desi' Selfie Goes Viral In India

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has once again taken the internet by storm. This time, she is going viral in India with a "desi" twist. Her selfie, in which she is seen wearing Indian 'jhumkas' (earrings), has become a sensation in India.

The selfie was posted by Giorgia Meloni on X (formerly Twitter). It showed her smiling widely, sporting large, ornate earrings on a formal attire. The dangling jhumkas featured detailed latkan and ghungroo designs.

Sharing the selfie, Melonie launched a cryptic and veiled attack on pro-Kremlin television host Vladimir Solovyev, who called her a "disgrace to the human race," a "wild beast," a “certified idiot”, a “nasty little woman" and a "fascist creature" who had betrayed her voters and “even betrayed Trump".

‘We've No Masters…'

Without naming Solovyev, Meloni wrote on X along with her cheerful selfie, “A diligent regime propagandist cannot give lessons in either consistency or freedom. But these caricatures certainly won’t make us change course.”

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She added, “We, unlike others, have no strings, no masters, and take no orders. Our compass remains one and only: the interest of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, much to the chagrin of propagandists far and wide.”

‘What Jhumka!’

Indian netizens marveled at the Italian PM's desi moment. The #Melodi fanbase, formed in 2023 after Meloni's viral COP28 selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sprang into action.

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