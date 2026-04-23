Tomato Ketchup Thrown At Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi In Berlin | VIDEO

Berlin: Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was attacked with red liquid, believed to be tomato ketchup, outside Germany's federal press conference building in Berlin on Thursday, shortly after he addressed journalists and sharply criticised the ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

A video showed Reza Pahlavi waving at people when suddenly a man came from behind and threw the red liquid on him.

The attacker, believed to be an Iranian demonstrator, was immediately detained by police, while Pahlavi continued waving at his supporters before getting into a car that drove away. He appeared unhurt.

Videos showed Pahlavi waving at people with the red liquid coating the back of his blazer and neck.

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Pahlavi, 65, was greeted in Berlin by both supporters and bitter opponents, reflecting the deeply polarised views that surround him within the Iranian diaspora. At the press conference, he made a strong case against diplomatic engagement with Tehran, arguing that the ceasefire deal rests on a flawed assumption.

"The whole narrative of ceasefire and negotiation is still based on thinking that you're going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists," he said, adding, "I don't see that happening. I'm not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance."

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