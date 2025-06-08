What's Cooking At Swiggy? Customer Served Burnt Pizza, Netizens React

A Reddit post exposing a disappointing food delivery experience with Swiggy is now going viral. The user took steps at his end to solve the issue by approaching the restaurant owner and then the Swiggy Customer Care team. After a lot of juggle, he took to Reddit and shared about his experience with the public with gained a lot of attention.

The customer shared screenshots of a burnt, rock-hard pizza, chats with the restaurant owner, and Swiggy's support team. He placed a pizza order at 8:53 PM. It was delivered nearly an hour later at 9:42 PM. However, excitement quickly turned to disgust. “It looked burnt, smelled awful, and the crust was so hard I couldn’t even break it,” the user wrote. “I was genuinely shocked.”

He contacted the restaurant owner directly. The owner dismissed the issue after seeing the image. The restaurant owner allegedly replied: “Isme kya problem hai?”



No Callback, No Help: Swiggy Leaves Customer on Hold

The user immediately raised a complaint with Swiggy, only to be told to “wait for a call.” No one contacted him. Support asked the customer to wait for a callback, which never came.



Frustrated, the customer called Swiggy’s helpline and waited 20 minutes. He was finally connected to a representative who said they were “reviewing the issue.” But mid-conversation, the call was disconnected, with the agent only saying “hello…hello” before the line dropped.

Finally, the customer took to Reddit, and the internet listened. The user uploaded screenshots of both chats. One was with Swiggy, and the other was with the restaurant. These screenshots clearly show the lack of urgency or empathy from either side.

The post quickly began trending. Hundreds of comments poured in from fellow users. They shared similar horror stories with online food apps.



Netizens Reaction On The Post: