'Where is Dholu?': Delhi Airport Clarifies Brown Dog Was Aggressive, Had Bitten Two; Activist Says 'He's Toothless'

New Delhi: Days after a disturbing video allegedly showing a community dog named ‘Dholu’ being tied, dragged and relocated from Delhi Airport went viral, airport authorities have issued a clarification addressing the controversy.

The incident took place at Terminal 1 on April 2, triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users demanding accountability over the dog’s disappearance.

Activist calls out authorities, sparks fresh debate

The issue escalated after animal rights activist Priyanshi publicly questioned the airport’s claims, alleging contradictions in their response.

In a post on X, she wrote, "No bites happened. And Dholu is still not back. If you knew from social media, then why are your contractors seen removing dogs on CCTV?”

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Her remarks intensified the online debate, with many users echoing similar concerns.

Airport issues clarification on dog management

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Airport stated that community dogs across terminals are regularly cared for under established guidelines.

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The airport said, "Dogs at the airport are cared for and fed as per veterinary guidelines to ensure safety and balanced behaviour.”

Authorities address ‘aggressive dog’ claim

In its statement, the airport also referred to a brown dog that had allegedly bitten individuals and shown signs of aggression.

It said, "The brown dog was handled, calmed and safely returned to its familiar area.”

Authorities maintained that their approach prioritises both human safety and animal welfare.

The airport acknowledged learning about a missing dog from social media posts.

It stated,“We came to know from social media about another dog missing since March 26. We hope it is safe and nearby.”

Users push back, deny aggression claims

However, several users and animal lovers rejected the airport’s claims, insisting the dogs were harmless.

One user wrote: “Kaddu doesn’t even have teeth. How could he bite? He’s one of the gentlest dogs at the airport.”

This incident added another layer to the controversy, with conflicting narratives emerging online.

‘Where is Dholu?’: Social Media Demands Answers

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing a dog being restrained with ropes and dragged by a group of men.

The clip claimed that the dog, identified as Dholu, was picked up without proper procedure and has since gone missing, raising concerns over illegal relocation of community dogs.

However, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has denied all allegations, stating that it follows a structured dog management programme in coordination with civic bodies and animal welfare organisations.