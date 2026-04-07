'Where is Dholu?': Viral Video Shows Dog Tied, Dragged at Delhi Airport, Authorities React

New Delhi: A disturbing video from Delhi Airport has gone viral, with social media users alleging that a community dog named ‘Dholu’ was tied with a rope, dragged and illegally relocated from Terminal 1.

The incident, which reportedly took place on April 2, has sparked outrage online, with many demanding answers from airport authorities.

In the clip, the dog can be seen being restrained with ropes around its neck while a few men attempt to drag it away as it resists. The video claims that Dholu, described as an old and non-aggressive community dog, was picked up and taken away without proper procedure.

Watch the Video Here:

The post accompanying the video alleged that Dholu was removed “in an illegal manner” and has since gone missing.

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According to the claims, no Animal Birth Control (ABC) unit or shelter has any record of the dog, raising concerns about its whereabouts.

The post further highlighted the risks of relocating community dogs, especially older ones, stating that they often fail to survive in unfamiliar environments.

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Delhi Airport Denies Allegations

Responding to the viral claims, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) strongly denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the airport said it follows a “comprehensive and well-established dog management programme” in line with government and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines.

The programme, according to DIAL, includes feeding, vaccination, sterilisation and designated zones, carried out in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and animal welfare organisations.

Authorities termed the allegations “unfounded” and "misleading".

‘Where is Dholu?’: Social Media Demands Answers

The incident has triggered widespread concern, with users urging authorities to clarify what happened to the dog.

Posts online have questioned how such an incident could occur inside a highly monitored area like Delhi Airport while also calling for accountability.

One wrote, “How many more dogs & animals before each heart & mind says ‘Enough’

Praying you’re safe until you’re found Dholu :( Please share the details of the dog with its feeders & save the life & emotional pain.”

Second said, “The agony and helplessness on his Face! Not one person stopped them. We let dholu down!”

Another commented, “@delhiairport tell us where you dropped Dholu!”

Fourth stated, “Save this doggo please for the sake of God. This is inhumane behaviour towards a innocent animal."

Fifth said, “Look at him he is tired and frustrated just bearing pain given by humans."