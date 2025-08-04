Who is Matt Rife? Viral Comedian Now Owns Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Haunted Museum- Yes, Including Anabelle Doll

Matt Rife, the comedian who shot to fame on TikTok and Netflix, just made a spooky announcement that’s turning heads far beyond comedy fans. The viral American sensation - famous for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife, and Walking Red Flag, his 2023 Netflix specials Natural Selection and Lucid – is now the legal guardian of the late Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Rife, who is known for his sharp wit, charming looks and huge fan following, has been selling out arenas worldwide, but few know about his deep love for the paranormal- until now. Rife posted on social media that he, along with his longtime friend and YouTuber Elton Castee, has officially purchased the Warrens’ haunted home and its legendary museum collection.

“I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favourite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et…

We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place,” Rife posted on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar, Ed and Lorraine Warren were real-life ghost hunters and demonologists whose work became the backbone of modern horror films. Their museum, situated inside their home, contains dozens of cursed and haunted objects, including the supposedly haunted Annabelle doll, which has become a horror icon worldwide. Rife and Castee’s purchase means they now own every item in the museum - including items connected to exorcisms, haunted houses, and demonic possessions. While the museum had been closed for years due to zoning issues, the duo now plans to restore it with care and possibly reopen it to the public under strict safety conditions.

The sale price of the house, according to two real estate websites, is estimated to be around $627,600. This property is about 2,544 square feet in size. It includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.