Why This Russian Woman Married An Indian Man, Reason Revealed In Viral Video

Three Reasons Why A Russian Woman Married An Indian Man Are Revealed: "He Always..." | Image: Instagram

In a widely famous video, a Russian woman residing in India outlines the three reasons she chose to wed an Indian guy.

After finding her now-husband and falling in love with India's sounds and scents, Kseniia Chawra, who had initially come for a few weeks of spiritual instruction, decided to stay.

With the subtitle, "Love you, the best husband in the world," Ms. Chawra shares a glimpse of her life with her husband and child in the now-viral video, "3 Reasons Why I Married an Indian Man."

Ms. Chawra listed the three explanations on the text overlay: “He constantly prepares meals for me. He produces lovely offspring. He loves me and constantly looks out for me”, she said.

Reactions Over The Video:

Social media users praised the pair for their commitment to one another, and as of the most recent update, the video has received over 2.2 million views and hundreds of comments.

One user commented, "I hope you and your family have a lot of blessings, pleasure, and happiness," while another noted, "So wholesome! He must be pleased to see this. "That food comment is too cute," said a third commenter. You two are beaming with joy."

This isn't the first time a foreigner has talked about how they've enjoyed their time in India or been married to an Indian man.

In a Similar Viral Video, A Content developer Kristen Fischer enumerated ten ways that her life has changed after arriving in the nation four years ago last month.

Ms. Fischer claimed that these adjustments, which included learning to prepare Indian food, becoming a vegetarian, and haggling when shopping, had improved her quality of life.

She was shown in the film riding the Delhi Metro and wearing sarees while having a great time with her daughters.