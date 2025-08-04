Shubman Gill's IND Make Mockery Of ENG's Ashes Warm-Up, Defeat Ollie Pope's Men At The Oval By 6 Runs To Level The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs. ENG: No Rohit Sharma, No Virat Kohli, No Ravichandran Ashwin, no problem for Shubman Gill and his young Indian team. England have had a taste of their own medicine in their own backyard as the arrogance of Bazball falls flat on the face, courtesy of a six-run defeat that they endured at the iconic Oval. This five-match series will go down as one of the greatest endorsements of Test cricket.

India defeated England by six runs in the first session of the fifth day. All the five Test matches of this series ended on the fifth day, and matches like these keep the legacy of the longest format of the game alive. Shubman Gill-led India defied all odds, levelled the series by 2-2, and they can now take the flight back home with their heads up. Nobody had given this young Indian team a chance, questions were asked, doubts had been expressed, but Shubman Gill and his team have let their performance do the talking.

England Crumble at the Oval

The Oval pitch was one of the liveliest surfaces prepared in this series, and the hosts, England, have paid heavy price for it. The equation was pretty simple for both the teams coming into the last day. India needed four wickets and England needed 35 runs, the job was pretty simple and cut out for them. England did show some intent in the first over, but it was the out-and-out Mohammed Siraj show that sealed the win for India and denied England their series win.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed the likes of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, which put the brakes on England's scoring. Things looked extremely different when Harry Brook (111 runs off 98 balls) and Joe Root (105 runs off 152 balls) threatened to take the game away from India, but Shubman and his men held their nerves.

The game which started as a low-scoring affair gradually culminated into a nail-biting thriller, and every run out there during the first session of the final day was nothing but gold dust. England tried to give themselves the best possible chance by using the heavy roller ahead of the start of the final day, but little did they know that India had some other ideas in mind.

A Brief Look at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series 2025

1st Test: England won by 5 wkts

England won by 5 wkts 2nd Test: India won by 336 runs

India won by 336 runs 3rd Test: England won by 22 runs

England won by 22 runs 4th Test: Match drawn

Match drawn 5th Test: India won by 6 runs

