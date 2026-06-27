Panvel Shocker: Mother Detained After Kicking Toddler Outside Anganwadi, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a woman was detained after she kicked her two-year-old daughter in the chest outside an anganwadi centre in Nandgaon village in Panvel after the child refused to attend classes.

The incident, captured on video, triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The viral clip shows the woman kicking the toddler, causing her to tumble down two steps before bursting into tears. Moments later, another woman is seen rushing to the child's aid and picking her up.

However, officials confirmed that the child did not suffer any injuries.

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Police Identify Accused as Child's Mother

The video initially led many social media users to believe that the woman seen assaulting the child was an anganwadi worker. However, police clarified after an inquiry that the accused was the child's own mother.

According to police, the woman was detained for questioning and later expressed remorse, claiming she acted in a fit of anger.

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Senior Inspector Nitin Thakare of Panvel City Police said that after recording the woman's statement, a report was forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) seeking directions on the appropriate legal course of action.

Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development Department initiated an inquiry into the incident. The department also confirmed that the accused was the child's mother and not an anganwadi employee.

Further, the official said the woman has been informed that physically assaulting a child is a punishable offence under the law, and counselling has also been initiated.

Watch the Video Here:

Following the incident, child rights activist Madhu Shankar also ubmitted complaints via email to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Chief Minister's Office and the Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Shankar alleged that the incident amounted to cruelty against a child under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and also violated the child's right to safety and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.