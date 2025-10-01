Woman and Partner Posing as Customers Caught on CCTV Stealing ₹6 Lakh Gold Necklace in Bulandshahar, UP

Bulandshahar : A shocking video of a woman stealing gold jewelry worth lakhs of rupees has been circulating online. The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman, posing as a customer along with her accomplice, deceitfully slipping a gold necklace under her saree while pretending to inspect the jewelry. Netizens quickly circulated the video, making it viral on social media within a few hours.

What Really Happened?

According to reports, the showroom is owned by a man named Gaurav in the Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh. During a routine night time check of his jewelry stock, he discovered a shortage of around 57 grams of gold. The shop owner then realized that the couple had fled the store after carrying out a robbery worth approximately Rs 6 lakhs. The theft was confirmed by the CCTV footage, which showed the woman sneaking the necklace under her saree. It was claimed that the deceitful couple had come under the pretext of buying gold but escaped after making an excuse that they did not wish to purchase anything.