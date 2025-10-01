VIDEO | Lionel Messi Gutted After Inter Miami's Loss; Walks Off to Locker Room Without Post-Match Greetings

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the world. He has set his own benchmark so high that at times, it feels it is a little unfair on the others. But of course, there is another side to it as well. For example, on Tuesday - after Inter Miami lost their game 5-3 against Chicago, Messi was gutted and that was evident.

After the loss, Messi walked straight into the locker room without greeting his teammates or handshaking with the opposition players. It was not the best feeling for Messi fans to see him like that.

Messi will certainly look to bounce back in Inter Miami's next game which is going to be against New England on October 5.

Chicago Edge Miami

The Chicago Fire jumped out to an early two-goal lead and withstood a furious second-half comeback try led by Luis Suárez in a 5-3 win over Inter Miami.

With the victory, Chicago (15-6-11) secured its first playoff berth since 2017 and improved to eighth in the Eastern Conference MLS standings.

The loss hurt Inter Miami’s hopes of winning the Supporters’ Shield. The Philadelphia Union can secure the regular-season title with a win over New York City FC.

“This defeat is exclusively my responsibility. It wasn’t the names (the players), it was the strategy I chose,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after the game.