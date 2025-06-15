Woman Seen Wearing Sheet Mask In Delhi Metro: Netizens Troll Post For Recording Without Her 'Consent'

Viral: Yet another viral video from Delhi Metro has the internet wondering if anything can bother Delhiites. The clip, which seems to have been recorded without prior information to the fellow traveler, shows the woman wearing a sheet mask in the Delhi metro.

Woman Wearing Sheet Mask In Delhi Metro

The video was posted by an Instagram handle, "thedopeindian," with the caption, "N95 face mask se sheet mask in public, sab dekhliya humne. But what is this new trend about?" (We have seen everything from N95 mask to sheet mask in public. But what is this new trend about).

The video captures a woman standing near the metro door, quietly reading a book while wearing a sheet mask and listening to music. The woman seems so immersed in the book that she does not notice empty seats nearby.

The reel currently has 18,225 likes with people invariably pointing out that the woman is minding her business and should not have been recorded without informing.

"It's Called Self-Love..." Netizens Condemn The Post

Some netizens found the clip hilarious saying, "Skincare waalo ko akela chhod do, they are harmless people (Leave people who do skincare alone, they are harmless people)."

Supporting the woman's nonchalant attitude, "Instamart" commented, "Queen in her element"

However, some netizens do not seem to take the video, lightheartedly. Social media users are furious at the post as it seems to have been recorded without "consent."