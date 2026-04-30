Woman Slaps Man During Argument in Delhi Metro Over Seat | WATCH Viral Video

The Delhi Metro consistently provides more social media content than almost any other location. In another recent instance, a heated debate over a seat escalated to the point that a woman slapped a man, and the video of the incident has since gone viral.

The video, shared by the account Ghar ke Kalesh on X, begins with a woman lashing out at a man in a crowded metro coach.

The Escalation of the Conflict

The footage starts with the woman arguing with the man sitting in front of her; she is seen pointing a finger at him and shouting. She raised her voice as the confrontation intensified. While the exact cause of the fight remains unknown, it likely centered on a dispute over a seat. The situation grew more volatile as the man began responding, turning it into a two-way altercation.

A few moments later, someone pulled the woman back, but amid the scuffle, she slapped the man. He stood up from his seat and tried to step toward her but was eventually restrained. Initially, fellow travelers stood by watching the clash, but they eventually intervened as the fight turned physical, trying to calm things down.

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Kalesh b/w a Girl and Uncle inside Delhi Metro over seat issues: pic.twitter.com/5Notdrxdlu — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 29, 2026

Social Media Reaction and Public Concern

The viral video gained significant traction online, with the comment section flooded by reactions from X users. These responses were a mix of frustration, sarcasm, and concern over repeated incidents in the Delhi Metro.

Most commenters noted how the Delhi Metro has turned into a space where people, frustrated by work and stress, vent their emotions on each other over minor arguments. One user remarked, “DMRC should just stop playing announcements and start playing WWE entrance music; at least then the fights would feel choreographed instead of just depressing.”

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Similarly, others expressed concern regarding safety and decorum. One comment read: “Delhi Metro needs some strict laws so that such people can be deterred. People need peace when traveling in the metro, and these dramas prevent that from happening.”