Woman Tied to Tree in Public After Husband Fails to Repay Rs 80,000 Loan

Chitoor: A woman was tied to a tree and verbally abused over an unpaid debt in a disturbing incident in Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, which falls under the constituency of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The incident was caught on camera and has since drawn widespread attention.

The woman in the viral video has been identified as Sirisha, a 29-year-old who, along with her husband Thimmarayappa, had borrowed Rs 80,000 three years ago from a local resident named MuniKannappa.

After failing to repay the loan amount, Thimmarayappa left the village, abandoning his wife and children. Since then, Sirisha has been supporting her family by working as a daily wage labourer while making efforts to repay the outstanding amount.

The incident occurred when Sirisha recently returned to her village from Bengaluru to collect her child’s school transfer certificate, during which she was confronted by locals over the unpaid loan.

Munikannappa, the lender, along with his family, allegedly tied Sirisha to a tree in front of her child and subjected her to verbal abuse, pressuring her to repay the pending loan.

Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Netizens condemned the brutal act and raised serious questions about the state of humanity. Later, Sirisha filed a police complaint at the nearest station. Police have arrested five individuals so far and an investigation is still going on.

In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called for strict legal action against all the accused and directed authorities to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.