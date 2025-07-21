Woman Walks 150km Carrying Paralysed Husband in Kanwar Yatra

Haridwar: In a moving display of love and devotion, a woman named Asha from Muzaffarnagar carried her paralysed husband on her back for a 150-kilometre stretch during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Accompanied by their two young children, Asha began the pilgrimage on foot from Haridwar to Modinagar, with one hope in her heart that her husband Sachin, would one day be able to stand on his feet again.

Sachin, a dedicated devotee, had been participating in the Kanwar Yatra for the past 13 years. However, a spinal cord injury last year left him paralysed, making it impossible for him to undertake the journey this time around. Undeterred, Asha took it upon herself to fulfil the religious commitment they once shared.

A video capturing her extraordinary act of faith and resilience went viral on social media, drawing a wave of emotional responses and admiration. Netizens hailed Asha as a symbol of true love and strength. One user commented, "A wife's love knows no bounds. May God bless her with immense strength and joy."