YouTuber Kanika Devrani Shares She Was Drugged And Robbed On Train; Netizens Slam Indian Railways' Safety Protocols

Viral Video: Youtuber and vlogger Kanika Devrani's shocking train traveling experience has the internet questioning passenger safety protocols in Indian Railways, all over again.

In an 8 to 9-minute-long video posted on her Instagram, Kanika shared how she was allegedly drugged and robbed while none of the authorities performed their duties on time.

Sprayed Substance To Knock Her Unconscious

Explaining the incident in full detail, Kanika said that she was traveling in Brahmaputra Mail to Guwahati when an unidentified man entered the train coach as it was halted at the New Jalpaiguri Junction, West Bengal.

The man, as alleged by her, faced no restrictions or questioning from the train staff, the TC, or anybody else and could perfectly enter the coach to execute his evil plans.

The man then sprayed a substance on her face that made her lose consciousness, while he seamlessly talked to the lady on the berth above Kanika's, stole the vlogger's phone from below her pillow, and ran away. All this while Kanika could not make out what had happened and was utterly dizzy, conveyed Kanika in her video.

As soon as she came back to her senses, she looked for her iPnone 15 but it was too late. She was told to inform the RPF at the next station and alert the authorities, which she did to no avail.

The YouTuber had tracked her phone through the "Find My Device" feature in iPhones but the authorities took their own sweet time to respond to the situation, as narrated by her.

The last location she tracked was Shishu Shiksha Kendra, Malda, West Bengal. She went to the police again with this location but she was sent to the railway authorities to resolve the issue. After some to-and-fro between different stations and offices, she has finally been able to file an FIR, Kanika said in the video.

Women's Safety At Stake In Indian Railways?

The vlogger clearly stated in her descriptive video that she usually prefers to travel in First AC, but due to not getting a seat in the same, she concluded that Second AC would also work, which did not turn out well for Kanika as she lost her expensive iPhone.

The phone being stolen is less of an issue than the data in the phone being robbed with it. Phones hold everything from our identity to bank details and such data coming into the wrong hands could also throw one in jail with the fake identity and other frauds on the rise right now. Thankfully, for Kanika, this did not turn out worse, as her mother refused to tell the phone's password to the robber who asserted he was an RPF officer and wanted the password to send the phone back to her daughter.

Additionally, Kanika voiced her concerns regarding how the situation could have turned out worse if the man drugged her and took her with him or assaulted her on the train. She has now sworn to never travel on a train again as she cannot imagine risking her life again.

Netizens Echoing Similar Concerns

After the video went viral on various platforms, railway authorities replied with, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @drm_kir," in the comment section of the posts. However, netizens are sure to not let this go that easily and are continuously bashing the railway authorities for what happened.