  • Women Slap, Scream And Tug Hair Over Same Dress in Crowded Delhi Market | Viral Video

Updated April 8th 2025, 18:32 IST

Women Slap, Scream And Tug Hair Over Same Dress in Crowded Delhi Market | Viral Video

A video has emerged on social media that shows two women fighting each other in the market, and the reason for their fight will leave you in splits. Watch

Reported by: Republic World
Women fight viral video
Women fight viral video, viral news, viral fight video, viral | Image: X
  • Video emerged on social media shows two women fighting each other.
  • Women slap, scream and tug each others hair in the video.
  • Women fighting each other, failing to have some basic civic sense.

Viral News: A strange video has emerged on social media that shows two women fighting each other in the market, and the reason for their fight is even more shocking. They were fighting for the same clothes. The woman in the suit can be seen slapping the one in the maroon dress. The matter soon escalated with both stated fighting brutally, pulling each other's hair, with bystanders watching, making a video of this. The other two women who were standing by their side tried to intervene and stop the fight here. 

The reason for the fight is not exactly known, but it is said that the two were fighting for the same dress. The entire episode caught on camera is now going viral on social media.

Women Fight Viral Video  

Netizens on the other end are taking a jibe and commenting on social media posts. One user took a witty jibe and wrote, “Only a fight to the death will settle this properly.” Another user said, “But I see both of them having different tastes in clothing,” adding humour to the comment. “Imagine if they both like the same guy,” said one more.

This is not an isolated incident, as the internet is filled with such fighting videos where people fight each other failing to have some basic civic sense. 

Published April 8th 2025, 18:32 IST