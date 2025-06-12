'Work Life Balance Is Not A Myth': Indian Techie Shows the Coprorate Culture in Sweden

An Indian software engineer Ashutosh Samal, now based in Sweden, is prompting global conversation on work-life balance after sharing a viral Instagram video on June 8 that has amassed over 8.5 million views.

In the clip, he outlines various differences between Indian and Swedish work culture, noting that many of his colleagues arrive by 8 am, and the company often provides complimentary breakfast.

He also commented how Swedish offices enjoy a flexible work culture- no fixed seats, no offices, anyone can sit anywhere and work. “Everyone is on the same level. Even our CEO sometimes sits next to me and works,” Ashutosh says. This is markedly different from corporate culture in India and other countries.

He also added that employees are urged to take frequent breaks- whether for coffee or games, promoting a relaxed atmosphere, and that during summer months the work hours are reduced to 7. “Everyone packs up and heads home by 4 pm, you don't need to wait for your manager to leave before you can go. Work-life balance is a reality here, not just a buzzword.” he said.

Netizens Debate

The video has gained a lot of attention on social media among Indian expats living in Europe, saying that they feel “spoiled for life” by such supportive structures. Some users are also discussing whether a similar practice of less hierarchy and more flexibility can be adopted in India.

Some comments from the video:

One shared their own experience “I worked in Helsinki. And it has spoiled me for life. I never knew work life balance exists! 8-4 working shifts . Everyone is so respectful of each other. Scandenevia rocks !”

Another added ”Kash yeh work culture India mein adapt ho pata! ”, which translates to “I wish this work culture could be adapted in India!”.