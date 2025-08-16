World's Oldest Chicken and Guinness Record Holder 'Pearl', Turns 14 | VIDEO

Viral News: Sonya Hull (USA) assisted in the birth of a girl with fluffy white feathers more than 14-years-ago. Pearl, a hen that overcame all obstacles to become the longest living chicken, was born from that chick.

Although the average lifespan of domestic chickens (Gallus gallus domesticus) is three to ten years, Pearl triumphed on May 22 at the age of fourteen years and sixty-nine days after overcoming a damaged leg, a raccoon assault, arthritis, and chicken pox ("Yes, chickens do get chicken pox," Sonya said).

In her lengthy existence, Pearl has experienced a great deal, according to her proud owner. However, one aspect of the chicken's life that never changed was the love and attention she received from her family, who cherish the domesticated hen as if she were their own.

Since Pearl was hatched on March 13, 2011, in Sonya's own incubator, she has been a cherished member of the Hull family in Little Elm, Texas, USA. She used to live outside in a coop with their other hens when she was younger, but as she became older and her mobility diminished, Sonya made a place for Pearl in their laundry room so the elderly hen could live quietly.

World's Oldest Chicken and Guinness Record Holder 'Pearl', Turns 14

The senior chicken finds the Texas heat unbearable and begins to pant after spending too much time outside, even though she goes outside every day to explore and fluff her feathers in the sun. She can't walk very well due to her senior age, but she can scoot and attempts to stretch her arthritic legs and claws," Sonya added.

"The average lifespan of an Easter-Egger hen is five to eight years, so she has defied all odds." The cute hen gets to eat a wheel of fruits and nuts, fresh greens and lettuce, and chicken dishes like crumbles, cracklings, and scratch every day. Sonya says she loves to sleep with her flip-flop, and she likes to cuddle up with the laundry room mop!

Since she enjoys watching TV when she hears it on, she is welcome to come out into the living room," Sonya continued. The geriatric egg-layer also gets along well with the family's other two pets, a new kitten they rescued in a parking lot and an ancient cat.