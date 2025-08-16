Kishtwar Cloudburst: First Drone Footage Reveals Devastation In Chisoti Village

The first drone visuals from the cloudburst-hit village Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district have emerged, showing rescuers onsite surrounded by the destruction it caused, whilst rescuers intensify their search for survivors.

According to sources, over 100 went missing and 53 individuals lost their lives as result of the Kishtwar cloudburst.

Chisoti, the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple, was impacted by this cloudburst, which triggered a massive flood, around 12.25 pm on Thursday.

Rescuers have reportedly pulled out 46 bodies, including those of two CISF personnel.

In addition, 167 people have been rescued in an injured condition, while 69 others were reported missing by their relatives.

The rescue-and-relief operation resumed despite rain, with Army, NDRF, and SDRF personnel and local volunteers searching through the rubble to find the survivors.

According to officials, 30 bodies have so far been identified and handed over to their next of kin for the last rites, as per media reports.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, along with IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, has visited the scene to review the rescue-and-relief operation.

On the other hand, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the situation “grim,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that “every possible assistance will be provided.”