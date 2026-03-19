Worms Found In Amul Milk? Company Responds As Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A video showing several live worms crawling in an Amul milk packet is going viral on social media. The Indian dairy brand was forced to issue a response after the video showed live worms crawling inside a saucepan filled with milk.

The video, shot inside a residential kitchen, showed a woman holding an empty Amul Gold Full Cream milk packet as she pointed at the worms in the pan, saying, “See there are so many worms…Ewe." She was seen gagging as she told another person, “Take this outside. Throw this away."

Another part of the video showed the packet’s use-by date as March 8, 2026. The family in the video blamed the local shopkeeper for allegedly selling unsafe milk.

Amul Responds

The dairy company responded to the viral video, saying, “We've received your details, and our team is already on the case. You can expect to hear from them very soon.” While several users expressed shock and concern over the alleged contamination, others questioned the authenticity of the claim, suggesting the worms could have originated from utensils or external factors.

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A social media user said, “There must be worms in the utensils already." Others called for boycotting Amul.

This is not the first time Amul has faced this allegation. In 2024, a man claimed that there were live worms in a carton of Amul high-protein buttermilk he had purchased online. In a post on X, the customer had said, “Hey Amul you have sent us WORMS along with your high protein buttermilk.

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I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently. This experience was incredibly....."