‘Would’ve Never Made it As A Student in India’: Bengaluru-based American Techie Reacts to Toppers’ 99% Scores

There are millions of students in India that give exams every year and the results of these exams decide the future of their life, that’s what makes them so important. From shaping social status to determining entry into top-tier colleges that demand near-perfect percentages, the academic environment forces students into a relentless race for perfection. In this high-stakes ecosystem, scoring above 95% has shifted from being a rare achievement to an expected benchmark.

An American Techie’s Viral Reality Check

This intense academic competition recently caught the attention of Tony Klor, a Bengaluru-based American tech professional. In a video that quickly went viral on X, Klor admitted that he could never have survived the pressure of the Indian education system after witnessing the staggering scores achieved by local toppers.

While walking past a roadside billboard showcasing the names and percentages of high-achieving students, Klor filmed the list in disbelief. As he scanned row after row of marks hovering near 99%, he appeared genuinely stunned, reacting with a mix of shock and humor.

“This is why I could have never freaking made it as a student in India,” he said while pointing his camera at the board. “Look at the competition — Tanishka, 99.3%. Tanishka, leave a little bit for the homies,” he joked.

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'These Kids in India Are Too Locked In'

The sheer consistency of the high scores kept Klor reading the billboard out loud, unable to hide his astonishment. “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5,” he added, noting the dominance of the female students.

As he continued down the list, one specific name caught his eye, prompting another lighthearted observation.

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“These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said. Klor later shared the clip online with a brief caption that perfectly captured his reaction to the intense dedication of Indian students: “These kids in India are too locked in.”

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