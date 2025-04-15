X User Exposes Irony, Roasts NRIs Who Go Abroad Only to Become ‘Even More Indian’

New Delhi: An ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) user put up an interesting post on the social media platform titled ‘Hello NRIs', taking a potshot at them and listing amusing reasons why Indians move abroad.

‘Hello NRIs’: Netizen Takes Potshot at Indians Who Move Abroad, Lists Their Reasons

An ‘X’ user Kiran Kumar S, who goes by the username of @KiranKS, has shared an interesting post on the social media platform and titled it ‘Hello NRIs’. The post, that has been viewed by over 835K netizens and liked by over 19K of them, has over 700 comments in less than 24 hours of its posting.

In this post, the netizen has listed amusing reasons why Indians move abroad and has taken a potshot at them, for behaving ‘more Indian’ when they choose to live outside India. According to the post, Indians move abroad to…

Eat at Indian restaurants

Buy Indian groceries

Constantly crib about missing Indian street food

Celebrate Indian festivals louder than ever

Become even more Indian and hoard Indian outfits

Find good Indian friends

SAVE MONEY TO VISIT INDIA

Why Indians Move Abroad Post Gets Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The social media post on why Indians move abroad has gotten a great reach but the responses to the post have been mixed. While a lot of people have liked the post and have agreed to the reasons listed, quite a few people have defended the NRIs and as a counter, have given reasons why Indians do move abroad.

An ‘X’ user by the name of @DrNavhya said, “So fing true! and 1) NOT greet or respect fellow Indians, 2) Lie to Indians back home about everything being “great” there!, 3) Never assimilated with the new nations culture &/or completely act like a convert (in every which way), 4) Not spend a penny on “ life” - just save enough to come show off back home!, 5) Not represent India with pride and elan! Of course there are exceptions but the norm is this!”

Giving an example of Bengaluru, a netizen by the username of @sri5538 said, “South Bengaluru beautiful house has turned into old aged home. None of the youngsters are ready to come back. Just imagine south Blr residents are not ready to come back. India in 2047 will be a 99% reservation country & it will be done & dusted.”

A lot of netizens have also defended the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for living abroad and as a counter, have listed reasons why they leave the country. A user by the name of @Rhl15738352 gave reasons why Indians move abroad, “Clean air, not having to deal with corrupt govt babus, non-toxic food, pot hole free roads, affordable best quality schools/colleges for kids, better job opportunities”.

Another ‘X’ user @Rahul_Kawadkar said, “I do not blame them. Any self respecting individual if given a chance will move out. There is no dignity in living here. You're treated like a third class citizen.”