70 Seconds, $1.7 Million: CCTV Shows Masked Thugs Looting Jewellery At Indian's Shop In US

California: A dramatic CCTV footage showing a Hollywood-style heist at a jewellery shop owned by an Indian-origin family in Fermonth, California, has been shared by the US Department of Justice. A gang of over two dozen men escaped with $1.7 million (nearly Rs 14 crore) worth of jewellery in a span of just 70 seconds.

The heist took place on June 18, 2025, at Kumar Jewelers, when nearly two dozen suspects wearing dark hoodies arrived in multiple vehicles and rushed into the store in what federal authorities described as a “mob-style takeover”.

Surveillance footage shows several cars pulling up outside the shop before dozens of suspects storm inside carrying backpacks, picks and hammers. The gang is seen smashing glass display cases and rapidly stuffing jewellery into bags while employees inside the store scramble for safety.

According to court documents cited by US media reports, the store owner later estimated that around 75-80% of the shop’s inventory was stolen during the robbery. The total loss was valued at approximately $1.7 million, or nearly ₹14 crore.