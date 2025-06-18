'You Are the Best, I'm Trying To Be As You': Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Tells PM Modi During G7 Summit Meet

'You're The Best, I'm Trying To Be Like You': Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni To PM Modi | Image: X

Kananaskis: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a friendly moment during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Meloni was seen telling Modi, “You are the best, I am trying to be like you.”

The two leaders were captured smiling, shaking hands, and exchanging pleasantries, reflecting their growing diplomatic rapport. Prime Minister Modi responded to Meloni’s compliment with a warm smile and a thumbs-up.

Following their meeting, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, “India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

At the COP28 summit in Dubai, Meloni shared a cheerful selfie with PM Modi, captioned, “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi”a playful reference combining their names that has since gained attention online.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and PM Meloni also reflects a strengthening partnership between India and Italy, with both countries expressing interest in enhancing cooperation across sectors such as sustainability, energy, and industrial development.

PM Modi at the G7 Summit

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Modi's participation at the G7 Summit.

“Prime Minister Modi’s consistent presence at the G7 since 2018 reflects the size and dynamism of the Indian economy, and India’s leadership across global forums like the G20,” Carney stated during a press conference at the conclusion of the summit.