Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 'You Are the Best, I'm Trying To Be As You': Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Tells PM Modi During G7 Summit Meet

Updated 18 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

'You Are the Best, I'm Trying To Be As You': Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Tells PM Modi During G7 Summit Meet

At the G7 Summit in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “You are the best, I am trying to be like you,” in a widely shared moment.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
'You're The Best, I'm Trying To Be Like You': Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni To PM Modi
'You're The Best, I'm Trying To Be Like You': Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni To PM Modi | Image: X

Kananaskis: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a friendly moment during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Meloni was seen telling Modi, “You are the best, I am trying to be like you.”

The two leaders were captured smiling, shaking hands, and exchanging pleasantries, reflecting their growing diplomatic rapport. Prime Minister Modi responded to Meloni’s compliment with a warm smile and a thumbs-up.

Following their meeting, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, “India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

At the COP28 summit in Dubai, Meloni shared a cheerful selfie with PM Modi, captioned, “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi”a playful reference combining their names that has since gained attention online.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and PM Meloni also reflects a strengthening partnership between India and Italy, with both countries expressing interest in enhancing cooperation across sectors such as sustainability, energy, and industrial development.

PM Modi at the G7 Summit

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Modi's participation at the G7 Summit.

“Prime Minister Modi’s consistent presence at the G7 since 2018 reflects the size and dynamism of the Indian economy, and India’s leadership across global forums like the G20,” Carney stated during a press conference at the conclusion of the summit.

He added, “As chair of the G7, hosting Prime Minister Modi is both natural and essential. I fully expect India’s Prime Minister will attend again next year.”

Read Also: PM Modi Declines Trump's Invite to Visit US After Canada Tour Due To 'Prior Commitments', Invites Him For QUAD

Published 18 June 2025 at 15:50 IST