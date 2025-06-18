PM Modi Declines Trump's Invite to Visit US After Canada Tour Due To 'Prior Commitments', Invites Him For QUAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declined US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the United States after completing his Canada tour, citing prior commitments.

PM Modi was in Canada for the G7 Summit.

The two leaders had a 35-minute telephonic conversation on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. Although a formal meeting was scheduled during the summit, it was canceled due to President Trump’s early departure.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi expressed his "inability" to accept the invitation at this time.

"President Trump asked PM Modi if he would stop in the US while returning from Canada. Due to prior commitments, PM Modi expressed his inability to do so. Both leaders decided that they will try to meet in near future," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a video message.

PM Modi Invites Trump For QUAD

However, PM Modi invited President Trump to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit, which will be held in New Delhi later this year, Misri added.

"For the next meeting of Quad, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India", Misri said.

What is QUAD?

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, committed to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The initiative traces its roots to the joint response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

PM Modi Briefs Trump on Op Sindoor

During the call, PM Modi also briefed President Trump on Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed that India does not and will not accept any mediation regarding its issues with Pakistan.