'You F** Immigrant!': Man Humps Car, Threatens to Kill Indian Couple in Canada; Video Sparks Outrage

Viral Video: An Indian couple in Peterborough, Ontario faced a racist and threatening attack in a mall parking lot. A group of young Canadian men in a pickup truck verbally abused them using racial slurs and obscene gestures.

In the video, the men can be heard shouting racist slurs, threatening to kill the man, and calling him things like, “Big nose," “You fing immigrant,”

“Do you want me to get out of the car and fing kill you?”

One of the men even stepped out and humped their car while shouting insults.

The Indian man tried to record their license plate, and said the group banged into his car, causing damage.

After the videos were widely shared, police began investigating. Many users also helped identify the suspects online.

On August 8, the Peterborough Police confirmed that they had arrested an 18-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes. He’s been charged with making death threats and is set to appear in court on September 16.

“That kind of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, or in any community,” said Police Chief Stuart Betts.

In another viral video, a couple believed by many to be of Indian origin was seen dumping items from plastic bags on a quiet wooded roadside in Canada. The contents of the bags were unclear, but the act quickly caused outrage online.

The person named Bruce posted the video on X, with caption, “They’ve destroyed India. We can’t let them destroy Canada next.”

The statement trigger a wave of comments stating that there was no proof about the couple’s nationality.

Social Media Reacts

"Why can’t they use dustbins? Fine them heavily!"

"You can’t blame an entire community. Civic sense is personal."

"Maybe they were feeding birds or doing a religious ritual."