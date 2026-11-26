New Delhi: Have you ever had a stranger make a personal remark that stays with you long after the interaction is over? For an Indian student studying at the University of Oxford, an otherwise ordinary shopping trip turned into an uncomfortable experience after a woman approached her with an unsolicited comment about her smell.

Kamakshi, a PhD candidate at the prestigious university, shared her experience in an Instagram video posted on November 21, recounting how a stranger told her that she smelled “really, really bad”. However, what appeared to be a passing remark for the woman left Kamakshi questioning her presence in a public space for the rest of the day.

Recounting the incident, Kamakshi said she was happily browsing through a store when she noticed a white woman repeatedly walking around her. Although the stranger's behaviour made her uncomfortable, she initially chose not to confront her.

“Let me tell you something: I was happily shopping in one of the stores here and this white woman was circling me, and I don’t know why," she said.

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The encounter took an unexpected turn when the woman eventually approached her and made the remark.

“Later on, she comes up to me and she says, and I quote, she says, ‘I didn’t want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.’ And I was completely frozen," Kamakshi recalled.

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She said the woman walked away immediately, leaving her with little opportunity to process or respond to what had just happened.

‘I Spent The Entire Day Trying To Make Myself Look Smaller’

Explaining why the remark hurt her so deeply, Kamakshi revealed that she had been wearing her father's favourite perfume that day. The comment, therefore, made an otherwise personal and comforting part of her day feel different.

“And by the way, I smell heavenly because the perfume I use is something that my father loves. In that moment, I didn’t feel any of the love that I get from my father. All I felt was hurt and frustration. I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention,” she said.

Kamakshi also made it clear that she did not view the incident as an isolated experience. Speaking about the microaggressions she has encountered while living in the UK, she raised concerns about discrimination extending beyond everyday interactions and into prestigious institutions.

“From microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists, it is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist or just problematic roots,” she said.

Despite the experience, Kamakshi recalled words shared by a friend from India that continue to give her strength.

“We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own,” she said.

Explaining why she continues to embrace her identity and culture, she added, “And I think that’s why I still dress this way. I still wear my jhumka. I still wear my bindi. I still wear the same perfume.”

‘Never Stop Wearing That Perfume’: Internet Stands By Oxford Student

Kamakshi's video prompted an outpouring of support from social media users, with several people expressing anger over the stranger's behaviour and sharing their own experiences of discrimination.

One user penned a lengthy response, drawing parallels with how Indian food and traditional oils are perceived, and wrote, “They say that about our food too. But they can’t stop eating it either. In fact, they came to India and pillaged it. And as for ‘smelly’ oils, those oils have healed my post partum body in ways that no western chiropractor had ever been able to heal. Two slip disks were healed by the magical hands of a woman from Karela when another person would’ve been sent for surgery in western medicine. Girl you rock that scent! It’s the smell of ancient wisdom, your father’s love, and years of civilization that is the envy of those plundering pillagers.”

Another person shared a deeply personal account, revealing that her daughter's experience of racism in Oxford had eventually reached the courtroom.

“My daughter's racist encounter in Oxford ended up in court. The white woman didn't turn up in court and was fined and ordered community service,” the user commented.

Offering support while distinguishing between immigration debates and discriminatory behaviour, another user wrote, “I'm so sorry you experienced this. It's awful and doesn't represent who we are. Wanting sensible, reduced well-managed immigration is a completely valid view, but treating people with cruelty or prejudice is another thing entirely. Especially people who come here to study, work hard and contribute. Racism isn't patriotism. Sending you my support, and I hope your time in Oxford is much kinder.”

A user also pointed out how difficult it can be to respond when caught off guard, writing, “This is aggressive behaviour. It’s easy to look back and think of fun one liners to reply with like - oh boy lady I think you are having an aneurysm! But when you are on the spot, you freeze. But speaking about it is important and you are one hell of a woman for saying it aloud! Bravo.”

Several others encouraged Kamakshi not to let the incident change how she expresses herself. One user wrote, “Never stop wearing that perfume, your jhumka and your bindi. I do too! Sending you an abundance of love.”

Another viewer commented, “Thank you for talking about it,” while a user expressed concern, saying, “This is absolutely infuriating!!! I am so sorry this happened to you!! I really hope you are okay.”

Sharing a similar experience at Oxford, another user wrote, “Racism and sexism run so deep in Oxford and the university. I’ve had a similar experience. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”