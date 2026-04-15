Jesus Christ Hugging Trump? US President Shares AI Pic Of Christian Saviour Days After Backlash Over Similar Post

Washington DC: Just a day after receiving widespread backlash for sharing a picture portraying himself as Jesus Christ, US President Donald Trump has shared another AI-generated picture related to the Christian Messiah. This time, the picture shows Jesus Christ hugging Trump.

God Playing Trump Card?

The picture was originally shared on X by an account named ‘Irish for Trump’.

While resharing the X post, Trump also shared the caption written by the X account along with the picture- “I was never a very religious man…but doesn't it seem, with all these satanic demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed…that God might be playing his Trump card!”

Trump shares screenshot of X post showing Christ hugging him | Image: X

Sharing a screenshot of the X post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!"

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After Backlash, Trump Deletes Pic Portraying Him As Christ

Just few days ago, Trump had shared an AI-generated picture, that portrayed him as Jesus Christ.

The controversial post that depicted Trump in a white robe with an apparently healing hand on a prone man's head, was seen as offensive to many.

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The image showed him holding a glowing orb ​in one hand. His other hand seems to touch an apparently sick man on his forehead. The Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a fighter jet and eagles was also seen in the background.

AI-generated picture shared by Trump portrayed him as Jesus Christ. Post was deleted after massive backlash | Image: Social media

The image attracted massive criticism, with a social media user saying, "I don’t know what explanation he could possibly have for this outrageous blasphemy, because it’s not funny at all. He needs to take this down immediately, apologize to the American people, and then seek forgiveness from God to avoid His sudden wrath."