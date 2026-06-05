'Your Pet Has Been Eaten...': Beloved Celebrity Dog With 1.5 Million Followers Stolen & Sold For Rs 2,500 For Dog Meat At Chinese Restaurant

Beijing: A beloved celebrity dog with more than 1.5 million followers on social media has met a tragic and brutal fate as he was stolen from his owner, sold off to a restaurant and slaughtered for dog meat in China.

Chutou, who was an eight-year-old Border Collie, used to accompany his travel influencer owner Guo on adventures across China. Guo had bought Chutou from a street vendor for over Rs 28,500 when he was just three months old.

Old pic of Guo and Chutou during a trip

The Theft

Chutou being dognapped by two people on bike

Travel blogger Guo left his beloved pet dog with his parents when he went for a road trip. During his absence, two people stole Chutou and fled on an electric bike.

A CCTV camera, which captured the theft, showed a woman and a man riding on a bike with the dog.

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'Your Dog Is Dead...'

Old pic of Guo and Chutou

Upon learning about the dognapping, Guo hurried back home and launched a search operation for Chutou.

At last, he found the man who was captured on a CCTV camera stealing the dog. However, till then it was too late. The accused told Guo that he thought Chutou was a stray dog and hence sold him to a restaurant for approximately Rs 2,500.

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According to South China Morning Post, the man was not apologetic for his deeds and told Guo that his pet has been eaten, adding, "The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law.”

Guo has claimed that Chutou had been wearing a collar and a GPS tracker, and could not have been mistaken for a stray.

Owner Left In Tears

Guo lamenting his pet dog's brutal killing

Guo was left devastated after learning about the brutality faced by his pet. He even went to the butcher at the restaurant who had slaughtered Chutou to ask for his fur. However, the butcher told him, "The hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago.”

Old pic of Guo and Chutou

The lamenting owner was seen crying as he narrated what had happened with Chutou.

‘My Heart Aches…’

Fans and followers of Chutou have also been left devastated with the news of his slaughter. A netizen commented, “My heart aches.” Another shared pictures of the beloved dog and wrote, "Tears are streaming down my cheeks."