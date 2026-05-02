'Zero Civic Sense’: Manali Charging Point Turns into Garbage Dump Within Days, Sparks Outrage | WATCH

A video from Himachal Pradesh has now gone viral, sparking widespread outrage over public behaviour and civic sense.

The clip shows a newly installed charging point in Manali, meant for tourists to charge their devices, being misused as a garbage dumping spot within days of its installation.

The video was shared by a user named Nikhil Sahini, who expressed frustration over the condition of the facility.

In the clip, he points out that the charging point had been installed only two days ago, yet it was already filled with waste.

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He wrote, "The Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change.”

In the clip, the charging station is littered with plastic bottles, disposable cups, plates, glasses, and empty packets.

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The incident has once again raised questions about civic sense and public accountability, especially in tourist-heavy areas.

‘Clean India is possible only…’: Netizens React

The video quickly triggered strong reactions online, with many users criticising the lack of basic civic discipline:

One wrote, 'Seriously we indian have zero civic sense. These are the educated people but they are ones destroying cleaniness. They want dubai like cleanliness but they are throwing thrash in public.. in japan & china people think the street as their home so they don't throw thrash there'

Second said, 'Once I saw a video of a world traveller saying that among all the countries he visited, India was the only one where garbage ends up around the bin, not in it. This just reminded me of that all over again. There must be a bin close to this point!! But...'

Another added, 'Education is very important right from childhood.. Parents,Teachers and Government must play very important role.. otherwise these brainless and shameless people will really make this country a hellhole..'