'Zero Civic Sense': People Walk on Rishikesh Glass Bridge With Heels, Heavy Trolleys | WATCH

Uttrakhand: Ever had one of those moments where a place meant for awe leaves you questioning people instead? That’s exactly what’s unfolding in Rishikesh right now, where a brand-new glass bridge is drawing crowds, and criticism.

Bajrang Setu, India's first glass-floor suspension bridge in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, hasn't even been fully open to the public yet, but it's already packed with visitors. The bridge, built to provide an exciting walkway above stunning views, is quickly becoming a popular tourist destination. However, as the footfall increases, so do the issues.

A viral video from the site reveals what many are calling negligent behavior, raising concerns about how public areas are being used even before they are officially complete.

From admiration to alarm: What the video shows

The clip, shared by vlogger Deepak Chaturvedi on YouTube, begins like most travel videos, slow pans of the bridge, its design, and the view it offers.

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But the mood shifts soon after. He points out people dragging heavy trolley bags across the glass surface, something he believes could damage it. In another moment, women can be seen walking across in pointed high heels, which he suggests may leave scratches or marks over time.

“Dekhiye dosto abhi tak ye bridge theek se khula bhi nhi hai aur logo ka zero civic sense ujagar hogya hai,” he says, visibly concerned.

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The video also captures visitors stopping mid-bridge to click photos, shoot reels, and linger longer than expected, actions that, according to him, could increase both wear-and-tear and safety risks.

Internet reacts: Frustration, sarcasm, and blunt anger

As the video spread, the comment section quickly turned into a reflection of public sentiment, raw, unfiltered, and often harsh.

One user said, “Who thought this would be a good idea in a country like India” Another added, "Hence it is proved that we don't deserve world class facilities."

Some called for stricter rules, with one writing, “Govt should impose entry fee else ppl will not listen . Only thing works here is money . Either one start charging , levying or earning . No other language works in our country .”

Frustration with civic behaviour stood out in comments like, “Even iron bridges arent safe with our civic sense!"

Another user pointed fingers directly at people, saying, “Problem is not they built it but people who are clueless, dumb and some will even do it willfully to damage it"