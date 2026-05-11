‘Zero Civic Sense’: Woman’s First Rajdhani Experience Goes Wrong as Female Co-Passengers Start Dancing

For many travelers, a journey on the iconic Rajdhani Express is synonymous with comfort, speed, and a touch of premium service. However, for one passenger named Sudipta Deb, her debut experience on the "king of Indian rails" was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

What was meant to be a relaxing trip quickly turned uncomfortable when a group of fellow passengers decided to transform the train coach into an impromptu dance floor.

When Civic Sense Hits the Tracks

In a video shared on Instagram, Deb captures the moment a group of women began dancing enthusiastically right behind her seat. The footage shows the celebration spilling over into the narrow aisles, with the group moving closer to Deb’s personal space as they continued their routine.

Clearly unimpressed by the loud festivities, Deb didn’t mince words in the clip, noting a complete lack of “zero civic sense” among the group.

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The frustration was further echoed in the text overlaid on her video, which read:

“My first experience on the Rajdhani went wrong when some aunties started dancing as if the public train was their personal property.”

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Social Media Weighs in on Public Etiquette

One of the users wrote in the comments, “It's beyond repair now people writing here showing mentality no point failed structure.”

Another one rebutted and said, "They are enjoying their life if you want no community enjoyment make sure u take 1st class or a private jet . Tume zero publice sense hai 1st class me jane ke alawa 3rd class me kya expect kar sakte ho.”

Whereas a third one wrote, “They were just enjoying themselves, but yes, they should have been mindful of others.”