NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Authorities Probe 'Guess Paper' With 84% Match Sold for 5 Lacs

Jaipur– The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has uncovered significant evidence suggesting a coordinated paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3.

Investigations are underway about a handwritten ‘guess paper’ that reportedly contained 140 questions matching the actual exam paper, accounting for approximately 600 out of the total 720 marks. The material includes not only identical questions from the Biology and Chemistry sections but also the same sequence of answer options tallying with the final examination. Preliminary findings suggest that the questions reached aspirants as early as two days before the test.

According to SOG sources, the investigation has traced the origin of the suspect to an MBBS student from Churu who is currently enrolled at a medical college in Kerala. The student allegedly sent the handwritten document to an associate in Sikar on May 1. From there, the material was reportedly received by a Paying Guest owner in Sikar, who distributed it to students residing at the facility.

The document then went viral across digital platforms appearing in coaching-linked networks through career counselors. Sources indicate that the ‘guess paper’ was sold for prices as high as ₹5 lakh two days before the exam, with the price reportedly dropping to ₹30,000 on the eve of the test.

The SOG is currently investigating digital clues to identify the mastermind behind the operation and figure out exactly how many students accessed the material before entering the examination halls.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts medical entrance exam, acknowledged that it was made aware of the ‘alleged malpractice’ four days after the examination.

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The agency further stated it is awaiting the final findings of the Rajasthan SOG investigation before determining the examination’s integrity.