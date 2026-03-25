'Zombie Drug' In India? Disturbing Video Shows Delivery Boy Frozen Motionless On Road For 2 Hours

Chandigarh: Has the 'Zombie Drug' entered India? Speculation regarding the arrival of the 'Zombie Drug' (Xylazine) in India has taken the internet by storm after a shocking video of a Blinkit delivery agent standing motionless on a Chandigarh road for hours went viral on social media.

The unsettling video from Chandigarh's Sector 33B showed the delivery agent standing completely motionless for nearly two to two-and-a-half hours, sparking fears that the so-called "zombie drug" may have reached India. The young man appeared unresponsive, with a blank look on his face and a ‘bidi' in his mouth.

Bystanders first observed the man from a distance. They eventually alerted the authorities, following which police arrived at the spot and took the man away for medical evaluation. The exact cause of his condition remains unclear and has not been officially verified.

The viral clip led many users to speculate that the behaviour resembled effects associated with fentanyl, often referred to as a “zombie drug” in the United States. Some users claimed such substances may have reached India, with a netizen tweeting, "Zombie drug has arrived from border. Someone on the lines of Yogi ji is needed."

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Another said, "Wait what ? Zombie drug (Fentanyl) has reached India? If yes, it’s not a good sign."

A woman, identifying herself as a doctor on X, said, “He is using a drug commonly called as the zombie dope. That's fentanyl a powerful, opioid sedative used for analgesia and sedation mixed with a veterinary drug, Xylazine a muscle relaxant and inducing extreme stupor like drowsiness in animals. (Prohibited for human use)…Combination of these two drugs, results in the typical fentanyl lean posture. Body bent at the waist, staring gaze, frozen slow movements…This guy needs rehabilitation and counselling along with 24 hour supervision.”

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