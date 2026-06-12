1 Killed, 9 Injured In Midland Texas Shooting; Suspect Found Dead After Hours-Long Standoff With Cops

Texas: A gunman, who killed 1 person and injured at least 9 others in a mass shooting in Midland, located in West Texas, was found dead on Friday after an hours-long standoff with police. According to the city officials, the death of the gunman brought an end to the deadly attack that left the locals in panic and chaos. The incident occurred across parts of the city before culminating near a veterinary clinic and nearby businesses.

After the deadly shooting incident, the Midland police stated that the active shooter situation had dragged on for several hours after the first shots were fired in one area of the city. The standoff eventually moved to a commercial zone a few miles west of downtown, where hotels and auto businesses line the roadway. The cops have not disclosed the cause of the suspect's death, though Midland Mayor Lori Blong said that the police used footage from robots and drones to verify that the shooter was deceased before moving in.

The confrontation brought dozens of squad cars and emergency vehicles to the scene, turning a normally busy commercial corridor into a sealed-off police operation. The residents and workers nearby were left fearful as officers moved in with armoured vehicles and tactical equipment, searching the area where the gunman had barricaded himself.

Shots Fired Near Veterinary Clinic

A worker at a body shop adjacent to a closed veterinary clinic recorded her statement, saying that she heard a small explosion-like sound before seeing heavily armed officers surge into the car park. Following the explosion sound, some police officers appeared to enter the building itself, as the worker recounted hearing “at least 40 gunshots” earlier in the incident. The video she captured showed officers exiting the rear of an armoured police vehicle and deploying robots into the area around the clinic. She termed the sudden escalation as the cops poured onto the scene, transforming the quiet commercial strip into the centre of a major police operation.

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Midland Memorial Hospital later reported that 4 victims required surgery, while 5 others were treated and released. The hospital did not provide further details on the condition of those still receiving care.

City With Oil Region History Faces Another Shooting

As per reports, Midland, a city of around 140,000 people set in the heart of Texas’s oil and gas country, has been scarred by gun violence before. The latest attack occurred almost 6 years after a deadly rampage in 2019 that struck the neighbouring cities of Midland and Odessa. In that earlier incident, a man who had just been dismissed from his oil services job killed 7 people and wounded 2 dozen more while firing at random from his vehicle as he drove between the two cities.

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