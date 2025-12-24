1 Killed As Bomb Blast Rocks Dhaka Amid Ongoing Unrest

Dhaka: A crude bomb blast rocked Bangladesh's Dhaka on Wednesday evening, claiming the life of a young man. The incident occurred in capital’s Mogbazar area under a flyover in front of the Mogbazar Freedom Fighters’ Memorial. The deceased has been identified as Siam. Panic spread in the vicinity immediately after the explosion.

When the bomb exploded, Siam was seriously injured at the scene. He was seen lying in a pool of blood, and a few moments later, he died. Police reached the scene after receiving reports of the blast and cordoned off the area. However, the miscreants fled the scene soon after throwing the bomb.

Masud Alam, Deputy Police Commissioner of the Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said that preliminary investigation suggests that the bomb was thrown from the flyover above. The motive behind the bomb attack has not yet been confirmed. The matter is under investigation.

He also mentioned that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being collected and analyzed to identify those involved and detailed information will be provided after the investigation.

Advertisement

The victim's relatives said that Siam worked at a private factory.

The blast comes amid ongoing tension in the country over the killing of Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The 32-year-old youth leader was shot while campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12 for the upcoming general elections in February. His death sparked widespread protests across the country, especially in Dhaka.

Advertisement